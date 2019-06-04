Jeff Bezos spotted with Lauren Sanchez in Florida, report says

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were spotted together recently in Key West, Fla., reports stated.

Bezos, 55, and Sanchez, 49, were spotted at the Ocean Key Resort & Spa in Key West on May 10, the Miami Herald reported. The couple were shopping at Madda Fella Store and the Ocean Key Boutique, according to the Zimmerman Agency, a public relations firm. The firm said Bezos purchased a shirt that cost $128 while Sanchez purchased a jumpsuit and hat at the Ocean Key Boutique.

The spotting comes amid reports that activist Iyad el-Baghdadi said he was given protection by two different Norwegian entities after the CIA informed officials of an unspecified threat against him, which he said was likely linked to his research on Saudi Arabia, Page Six noted.

The activist claimed he has worked without pay or contract with a team of investigators hired by Bezos looking into a blackmail case against the billionaire, who also owns The Washington Post, where slain Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was a contributing columnist. Khashoggi was killed by Saudi agents inside the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul last year.

The Amazon founder accused the National Enquirer magazine of attempting to blackmail him by threatening to publish intimate details and text messages showing an extramarital affair he was having. Bezos noted in a piece for Medium exposing the alleged blackmail that his ownership of The Washington Post may lead some powerful people to "wrongly conclude I am their enemy."

El-Baghdadi said the lead investigator hired by Bezos, Gavin de Becker, contacted him after seeing his tweets and analysis about why Bezos’ personal texts might have been obtained. De Becker has since written in The Daily Beast that his team of private investigators "concluded with high confidence that the Saudis had access to Bezos' phone and gained private information."

Saudi Arabia has rejected allegations that it was involved in the dispute between Bezos and the parent company of The National Enquirer.

Earlier this year, Bezos and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, announced they were getting divorced. In April, the duo announced they had “finished the process of dissolving” their marriage. Sanchez, a television anchor, filed for divorce shortly after Bezos’ divorce was finalized. She and talent agent Patrick Whitesell, her husband of 14 years, both filed for divorce in April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.