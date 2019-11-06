How clothing buttons became PopSockets

Many people have experienced the frustration of tangled headphones, but one creative entrepreneur decided to solve his problem instead of just complain about it.

Back in 2010, David Barnett was fed up with the knotted earbuds so he drove to a fabric store.

"I got a couple of really good clothing buttons and wrapped my headset, and it stopped the tangle." - David Barnett, PopSockets founder and CEO

HOW POPSOCKETS TOOK OVER SMARTPHONES

And so the first PopSocket, an expanding phone grip and stand, was born. But the innovation didn't stop at some buttons.

"I started iterating and iterating to get the buttons to expand and collapse for further functionality, including grips and stands," Barnett said on FOX Business' "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" on Wednesday.

Barnett told FOX Business' Neil Cavuto how lucky he was that phones continued to grow in size, thus nearly requiring some sort of grip to hold it properly.

He said the company is still innovating, too. It recently launched an insolated cup holder for hot or cold drinks so the need for a cardboard sleeve is eliminated.

Barnett also showed off switchable PopSockets, so a person's PopSocket can match their mood.

PopSockets, which is still a private company, has sold over 150 million units, according to Barnett.

