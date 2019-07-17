Fmr. Home Depot CEO: New Amazon Prime show involving sons is binge-worthy

Former Home Depot CEO Bob Nardelli’s sons have a new series debuting on Amazon Prime on Friday night.

Continue Reading Below

“We are excited about being with Jeff [Bezos] on Amazon Prime streaming content,” Nardelli told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday.

Nardelli’s sons, Michael and Tim, directed and acted in the eight-part series called "Dark/Web," that looks at the dangers of subjects related to the digital age.

“I’m very proud,” Nardelli added.

The series will also premiere at Comic-Con in San Diego on Friday and Saturday night.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP