Fmr. Home Depot CEO: New Amazon Prime show involving sons is binge-worthy

Former Home Depot CEO Bob Nardelli’s sons have a new series debuting on Amazon Prime on Friday night.

“We are excited about being with Jeff [Bezos] on Amazon Prime streaming content,” Nardelli told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday.

Nardelli’s sons, Michael and Tim, directed and acted in the eight-part series called "Dark/Web," that looks at the dangers of subjects related to the digital age.

“I’m very proud,” Nardelli added.

The series will also premiere at Comic-Con in San Diego on Friday and Saturday night.

