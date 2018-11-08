'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling sues assistant for shopping spree

“Harry Potter” creator J.K. Rowling filed suit against a former assistant this week, alleging that Amanda Donaldson, 35, spent the equivalent $31,000 of the author’s money on various unauthorized personal expenses.

Donaldson is accused of running up expenses without permission on a business credit card and stealing “Harry Potter’ memorabilia worth several thousand dollars, the BBC reported. The former assistant is also accused of stealing roughly $10,000 in foreign currency from a safe.

Donaldson allegedly used the card to spend more than $2,100 at Starbucks, $4,700 on cosmetics, $1,900 at a candle store and $1,500 to buy a pair of cats. Rowling’s former assistant has denied the allegations.

"I can confirm JK Rowling has taken legal action against her former personal assistant, Amanda Donaldson, following her dismissal for gross misconduct involving a substantial breach of trust,” a spokeswoman for Rowling told the BBC. "As the case is not yet concluded we are not able to comment further and there won't be any comment from JK Rowling."

While Rowling’s actual net worth is unknown, the New York Times estimated the author was worth roughly $1.2 billion in 2016.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” the latest film entry in Rowling’s “Harry Potter” universe, hits theaters on Nov. 16.