GM CEO Barra, Larry Kudlow to meet after layoffs announcement

General Motors CEO Mary Barra will meet with White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Monday, hours after U.S. automaker announced plans to cut thousands of salaried positions and shutter several facilities, FOX Business senior correspondent Blake Burman reported.

The exact timing and location of the meeting are unclear. Barra was contacting members of Congress and White House officials ahead of the meeting, Reuters reported.

GM declined to comment on the meeting.

The job cuts amounted to about 15 percent of its salaried North American workforce. GM said it will close a total of five facilities in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland and Ontario and cease production of several car models, including the Chevrolet Cruze and the Buick LaCrosse.

GM said the move would help streamline its operations and allow for cash savings totaling about $6 billion. The changes come as GM shifts its focus from traditional cars to electric and autonomous vehicles.

"Actions are being taken to reduce salaried and salaried contract staff by 15 percent, which includes 25 percent fewer executives to streamline decision making," Barra said in a statement.

GM shares rose more than 5 percent on the announcement.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he expressed his “deep disappointment” to Barra regarding the automaker’s decision to close its plant in Ontario.

“GM workers have been part of the heart and soul of Oshawa for generations - and we’ll do everything we can to help the families affected by this news get back on their feet,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter.