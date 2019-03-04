Giants CEO Larry Baer steps away after altercation with wife

San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer will take a leave of absence from his role while Major League Baseball investigates the circumstances behind Baer’s physical altercation with his wife, Pam.

Continue Reading Below

In a video published by TMZ Sports on Friday, Baer and his wife engaged in a public argument in a San Francisco park and scuffled over a cell phone. During the altercation, Pam Baer fell out of her chair while screaming “Oh my God!” before bystanders intervened.

“Mr. Baer has acknowledged that his behavior was unacceptable, apologized to the organization and is committed to taking steps to make sure that this never happens again,” the Giants said in a statement. “He has also requested, and the Board has accepted, his request to take personal time away from the Giants beginning today.”

Major League Baseball and the San Francisco Police Department are investigating the incident. The Giants’ executive team will lead day-to-day operations during Baer’s absence.

Baer and his wife issued multiple statements addressing the altercation on Friday. In one statement, Pam Baer said she fell from her chair “due to an injury I sustain in my foot three days ago,” adding that the couple “always have been and still are happily married.”

Advertisement

Baer apologized for his conduct in a separate statement Friday.

“I am truly sorry for the pain that I have brought to my wife, children and to the organization. It is not reflective of the kind of a person that I aspire to be, but it happened and I will do whatever it takes to make sure that I never behave in such an inappropriate manner again,” he said.

Baer has served as the Giants’ CEO since 2012.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.