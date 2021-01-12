Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Gab appears to flirt with Elon Musk in tweet

Message to Tesla boss: 'Call me, Elon!'

close
Parler CEO John Matze argues Amazon, Apple and Google's suspension of the social media platform is 'a pretty prime example' of antitrust.video

Parler CEO floats buying, building own data centers, servers to get back on Internet

Parler CEO John Matze argues Amazon, Apple and Google's suspension of the social media platform is 'a pretty prime example' of antitrust.

Gab seems to know how to get people talking.

Continue Reading Below

The social media platform, which is seen as an alternative to Twitter, sent out a cryptic tweet early Tuesday that showed a picture of a satellite in Earth’s orbit.

“Call me, Elon,” is written in green and the text reads, “It needs to happen. @ElonMusk.”

Emails from Fox News to Musk’s lawyer and Tesla were not immediately returned, but the post stirred debate online on what the potential could be if the world’s second-richest man—worth about $172 billion—decided to enter the social media game.

Musk responded to Big Tech’s recent crackdown on President Trump and his supporters in a tweet that read, “A lot of people are going to be super unhappy with West Coast high tech as the de facto arbiter of free speech.”

FOX Business reported that Musk once called out Amazon for reportedly censoring the publication of a book about the coronavirus.

Gab did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.