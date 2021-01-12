Gab appears to flirt with Elon Musk in tweet

Gab seems to know how to get people talking.

Continue Reading Below

The social media platform, which is seen as an alternative to Twitter, sent out a cryptic tweet early Tuesday that showed a picture of a satellite in Earth’s orbit.

“Call me, Elon,” is written in green and the text reads, “It needs to happen. @ElonMusk.”

Emails from Fox News to Musk’s lawyer and Tesla were not immediately returned, but the post stirred debate online on what the potential could be if the world’s second-richest man—worth about $172 billion—decided to enter the social media game.

Musk responded to Big Tech’s recent crackdown on President Trump and his supporters in a tweet that read, “A lot of people are going to be super unhappy with West Coast high tech as the de facto arbiter of free speech.”

FOX Business reported that Musk once called out Amazon for reportedly censoring the publication of a book about the coronavirus.

Gab did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.