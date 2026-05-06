From Cameras to Intelligence: How AI Is Reshaping Enterprise Security

What if your security system didn’t just record problems, but prevented them?

A delivery arrives and blocks an emergency exit. Instead of going unnoticed until it becomes a compliance issue, an AI-enabled camera flags the problem immediately, alerting staff before it escalates. When an unfamiliar vehicle pulls into the parking lot, AI cameras trained to recognize license plates, make, model and color of authorized vehicles can tag anything that doesn't belong.

These aren’t potential scenarios; they’re real examples of organizations using surveillance technology today to do more than just monitor and protect.

For many organizations still viewing video surveillance as a tactical cost center, this shift represents a significant change in how the technology can be leveraged. As artificial intelligence, connectivity and advanced data analytics reshape how businesses operate, surveillance is evolving from a passive recordkeeping function into something far more dynamic. It's becoming a source of real-time business intelligence that can support safety, efficiency, resilience and smarter business decision-making.

While many organizations are still exploring practical applications for AI, the surveillance industry has been quicker to adopt it at scale, with AI-based analytics increasingly becoming a standard feature in modern video systems, said Lloyd Taylor, SVP of North America Sales at Hanwha Vision.

"In the past, security was largely reactive," Taylor said. "Teams would review footage after an incident to understand what happened."

Today, video is a proactive tool that helps businesses spot issues early, respond quickly and work more efficiently in real time. "What’s changed is the ability to continuously analyze what’s happening," Taylor said. "That allows organizations to move from looking back at incidents to responding in the moment or even acting preemptively."

Even with these advances, many businesses still see security as just a cost to manage. That mindset can lead companies to evaluate security too narrowly, focusing on hardware while overlooking the software, analytics and cyber layers that turn those systems into a more integrated, intelligence-driven resource.

AI-enabled video is already enhancing day-to-day operations. It can detect when checkout lines are building and alert staff to respond. In warehouses, it can identify unsafe conditions, such as loitering in restricted areas, before an incident occurs.

In more complex environments, those same capabilities are being applied at a larger scale. Urban planners are using predictive analytics to design safer, more efficient transportation systems, while hospitals can monitor patients continuously, giving staff and families greater peace of mind when medical teams aren’t physically present.

Across settings, the underlying benefit is the same: better visibility. Organizations can understand how space is actually being used, adjust staffing levels, reduce energy costs by identifying when to turn off air conditioning or heating and even make higher-level decisions about where to expand or scale back operations.

This data becomes even more useful when it connects with other parts of the business. Companies are bringing video analytics into their business intelligence tools, pairing it with data like sales, attendance and weather to build a clearer, real-time picture of their total operations.

"The technology is flexible enough to be applied across different industries and use cases," Taylor said. "The key is aligning it to specific operational priorities, where it can deliver the most measurable business impact."

For large organizations, these capabilities become more valuable as they grow. But growth also introduces more complexity. Some companies still operate across fragmented systems on legacy platforms, which leads to uneven coverage from one site to another.

One of the biggest challenges for multi-site organizations is keeping everything up to date and on a single platform, especially during acquisitions and organizational changes, Taylor said. That's why centralization, cloud-based management and systems that work together matter. Instead of handling each site separately, companies are moving to systems that give a single, unified view across all locations.

As surveillance systems become more connected, they are also becoming part of an organization’s larger IT setup. Today’s cameras are network devices, often using the same systems as printers and other wireless tools. This means cybersecurity needs to be a consideration from the outset, not just something you try to patch later.

"The cybersecurity of your platform is only as strong as its weakest link," Taylor said. "If your video surveillance or any of your security devices is that weak link," they can give bad actors access to your greater network.

The solution is to pick systems designed with security in mind from the start and keep them updated with the latest firmware.

"Your surveillance system is not just another office device," Taylor said. "It is there to protect your assets, create an ROI for your business and protect you from potential breaches."

Ultimately, smarter video is part of a bigger move toward resilience. The most effective systems are advanced but also resilient by design, able to support uptime, adapt to changing needs and serve as a dependable layer of visibility across the organization. For business leaders, this means moving from reacting to proactive prevention, so everything keeps running smoothly.

"Before we were reporting on incidents that had occurred," Taylor said. "Now we're actually putting together systems that really solve, and even prevent, some of these instances."

This calls for a balance between new technology and reliability. The best systems are both advanced and dependable. They're built to give AI-enabled insights and work well in real-world situations.

Across industries from retail and logistics to transportation and infrastructure, businesses are moving toward more connected, data-driven ways of working. Video is at the heart of this change, turning daily activity into real-time insights.

The question now is if your surveillance system is delivering meaningful value or just costing you money. Is it helping your teams respond faster, lower risks and make better decisions? If not, it might be time for an upgrade.

In the age of AI, video isn’t just for seeing what happened. It’s about knowing what’s happening now and taking action right away.