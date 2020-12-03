Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh died without a will, family says

Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh reportedly left no will despite an estate estimated to be worth $840 million, according to reports.

The estate is now the subject of court papers filed by members of his family, KLAS-TV of Las Vegas reported.

Hsieh, 46, who lived in Las Vegas, died in a Bridgeport, Conn., hospital’s burn centerthe day after Thanksgiving after being rescued from a fire in New London, Conn., on Nov. 18.

His family is asking a judge to name Hsieh’s father and brother as special administrators of his estate, according to documents filed Wednesday in Clark County, Nev.

Hsieh's net worth was pegged at $840 million, according to Forbes. He retired from Zappos earlier this year after leading the shoe and clothing retailer for two decades, the Connecticut Post reported.

“The co-applicants are unaware of the existence of a fully executed estate plan and have a good faith belief that the decedent died intestate,” court records indicate, according to KLAS.

In addition to Hsieh’s brother and father, Hsieh’s mother and a second adult brother were listed as next of kin.

Hsieh died from complications of smoke inhalation, according to the Connecticut Office of the Medical Examiner.

His death was ruled an accident. Investigators have not provided any information about how the fire started.

Hsieh, a native of Illinois who grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, led retail giant Zappos for 20 years and retired as CEO back in August.