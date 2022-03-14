Florida fishing accident kills Venezuelan billionaire's banker son who leapt overboard to save fiancée

A Florida banker, the son of a Venezuelan billionaire, jumped off a 60-foot fishing boat Saturday to try and save his fiancée, who had fallen overboard.

But he struck the boat’s propeller on the way in and suffered fatal injuries, according to authorities.

It happened off Key Largo Saturday, according to authorities.

Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez, 31, jumped in after Andrea Montero, 30, fell off the stern of the vessel, which they were aboard for The Ocean Reef Clubs Reef Cup 2022 fishing tournament, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Logs from the tournament show the couple hauled in seven fish aboard the Otoro fishing vessel before the accident. Last year, they said they came in sixth place in the competition.

The boat’s captain accidently bumped into Montero while helping to reel in a big fish, the Spanish newspaper Faro de Vigo reported.

Escotet Alviarez, was a director of Banesco USA, the American affiliate of Venezuelan banking giant Banesco. His father, Juan Carlos Escotet, founded it in 1986. According to Forbes, the elder Escotet is worth about $3.5 billion.

Escotet Alviarez had attended the University of Miami and built his career in the United States, according to his bio on the Banesco USA site. He was also an investor in Miami real estate, and according to an Instagram account devoted to his favorite hobby, an avid fisherman.

He had planned to marry Montero in November of this year, according to the Venezuelan reporter Angela Oraa.

Venezuela’s National Organization for Maritime Rescue and Safety of Aquatic Spaces, of which the elder Escotet is a member, declared a week of mourning.

Banesco USA announced earlier this year that in 2021 it saw record profitability in its U.S. operation. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.