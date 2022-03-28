Expand / Collapse search
FedEx founder Fred Smith stepping down as CEO

FedEx was founded in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1971

FedEx founder Frederick W. Smith is stepping down as the chairman and chief executive officer effective June 1, the company announced Monday. 

Smith will become Executive Chairman and Raj Subramaniam will be promoted to President and CEO, the company said. 

"FedEx has changed the world by connecting people and possibilities for the last 50 years," Smith said in a statement. "As we look toward what’s next, I have a great sense of satisfaction that a leader of the caliber of Raj Subramaniam will take FedEx into a very successful future.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 