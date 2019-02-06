A top Facebook PR exec is leaving after a scandal-ridden year

A top Facebook communications executive is reportedly leaving the company after an eight-year tenure, on the heels of a scandal-ridden year for the social media giant.

According to Recode, which first reported the news, Caryn Marooney will stay at the company until a replacement has been found. Marooney started working in technology communications at Facebook in 2011, according to her LinkedIn profille; before that, she worked as CEO for the OutCast Agency.

Marooney’s role at the company has included its most critical products, including the flagship Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger efforts, Recode reported.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

In a memo to staff obtained by Recode, Marooney said she had “more faith than ever” in Facebook.

“And for our challenges — we have plans in place and the right people working on them,” she wrote. “I can absolutely say that we’re more determined than ever.”

Mark Zuckerberg’s company has been no stranger to controversy: In the past year, it faced intense, public scrutiny over its handling of users’ personal data, as well as its involvement in the 2016 presidential election meddling.

Despite the problems, however, Facebook has continued to thrive: In its quarterly earnings report, the company posted per-share earnings of $2.38, up from $1.44 the year prior.