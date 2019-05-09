Elon Musk's productivity tips include walking out of meetings

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who also runs space exploration company SpaceX and a tunnel digging venture The Boring Company, has some unique methods for boosting productivity.

Continue Reading Below

The email, sent out last year, began with a congratulation to employees for ramping up Model 3 production. During the company’s most recent earnings report, it detailed new problems with Model 3 delivery to overseas markets.

The company recently said it plans to raise $2 billion in capital, after reporting a $702 million loss in the first quarter.

As the company deals with new challenges, here’s a look at how Musk wants employees to stay productive:

Ditch large meetings

Advertisement

Musk says “excessive meetings are the blight of big companies” – indicating large meetings should be done away with, unless they are “providing value to the whole audience.” And if the latter is true, the meetings should be kept short.

Too many meetings are also bad

Unless dealing with “an extremely urgent matter,” employees are instructed to get rid of frequent meetings.

Walk out of meetings

“It is not rude to leave, it is rude to make someone stay and waste their time,” Musk wrote, telling workers it is okay to walk out or drop off of a call when it is clear they are not adding value.

Don’t over-abbreviate

Specifically, Musk said employees should not use “acronyms or nonsense words” for objects, software or processes at Tesla.

“We don’t want people to have to memorize a glossary just to function at Tesla.”

Streamlined communication

Unless you want to get fired, don’t enforce “chain of command” communication, Musk warns. Information should be transmitted through the quickest channels to get the job completed – that includes interactions between departments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Use common sense

At times, common sense should trump following company procedures, Musk said.