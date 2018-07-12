Elon Musk will pay for clean water in Flint

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered his help to secure clean drinking water for homes in Flint, Michigan, where lead contamination in 2014 created a public health emergency.

In a tweet Wednesday, Musk stated:

While Michigan now says Flint’s water meets U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards, some homeowners say the water is still undrinkable.

Musk said anyone in Flint can reply to his tweet with test results and he will send someone to install a water filter.

"For now, reply to my tweet with ppm & ppb test results & will send someone to install a water filter. Creating email flint@x.com, but I’m in China so that won’t be working until tomorrow," Musk tweeted Wednesday.

Musk most recently offered his aid to the public when sent a mini-submarine to help in the rescue operation of the Thai youth soccer team trapped in a cave.