Edward Jones managing partner's advice on how to get out of your comfort zone

Edward Jones managing partner Penny Pennington admits she's been given a lot of guidance over the years, but one tip really stuck with her and she shares it often.

"The best advice that I've ever gotten is 'Get comfortable being uncomfortable,'" Pennington told FOX Business. She said she has to remind herself of it all the time.

Some other words of wisdom she received are related.

"It's not about getting outside of your comfort zone. It's about expanding your comfort zone." - Penny Pennington, Edward Jones managing partner

She said when people put themselves into situations they might be uncomfortable with, they might feel unprepared or that they will not do well. But she emphasized it's crucial to push those boundaries and turn them into a learning experience.

A powerful woman in a male-dominated field, Pennington says a good starting point for people in such positions is being themselves.

"We are in a moment of incredible focus and conversation about creating places where all of us, more of us, can bring our perspective, bring our skills, bring our gifts, bring our experience and where we're holding ourselves accountable." - Penny Pennington, Edward Jones managing partner

People are learning to deal with their own internal bias, how to be more empathetic and how to be more aware of other people's experiences, Pennington said. She believes any company that hopes to thrive and reach a broader group of consumers and clients has to bring in both great talent and different perspectives.

"I love the fact that this conversation right now is so vibrant because I think it gives all of us the opportunity to be more like ourselves when we come into our workplaces every day," Pennington said.

