Coronavirus takes life of Jefferies Group CFO
Chief Financial Officer Peg Broadbent of the Jefferies Financial Group has passed away from COVID-19
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.
Continue Reading Below
Jefferies Financial Group Inc said on Sunday Peg Broadbent, chief financial officer of Jefferies Group LLC, has died from coronavirus complications.
TOP CHEF' FLOYD CARDOZ DIES OF CORONAVIRUS
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|JEF
|JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP
|14.34
|-0.87
|-5.72%
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Jefferies Financial CFO Teri Gendron has been appointed as the interim CFO of Jefferies Group, the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)