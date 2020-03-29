Coronavirus takes life of Jefferies Group CFO

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Jefferies Financial Group Inc said on Sunday Peg Broadbent, chief financial officer of Jefferies Group LLC, has died from coronavirus complications.

TOP CHEF' FLOYD CARDOZ DIES OF CORONAVIRUS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JEF JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP 14.34 -0.87 -5.72%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Jefferies Financial CFO Teri Gendron has been appointed as the interim CFO of Jefferies Group, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS