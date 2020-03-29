Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus takes life of Jefferies Group CFO

Chief Financial Officer Peg Broadbent of the Jefferies Financial Group has passed away from COVID-19

Reuters
Dr. Lloyd B. Minor, dean of the Stanford University School of Medicine, explains what the risks are for relaxing shelter-in-place orders too soon and what possible treatments on the horizon there are for coronavirus.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc said on Sunday Peg Broadbent, chief financial officer of Jefferies Group LLC, has died from coronavirus complications.

TOP CHEF' FLOYD CARDOZ DIES OF CORONAVIRUS

Jefferies Financial CFO Teri Gendron has been appointed as the interim CFO of Jefferies Group, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

