Charles Schwab: Why helping children overcome dyslexia is so important

Charles Schwab is known for a lot of successful business dealings, but something people might not know about him is that he has dyslexia.

"As it turns out, one in seven children have some aspect of dyslexia," Charles Schwab told FOX Business.

He didn't get his diagnosis until he was well into adulthood, though.

"As a consequence, my son had ... a big touch of it, and so we had the same similar problems in school," Schwab said.

"I was a very slow reader; I still am a slow reader." - Charles Schwab, Charles Schwab Corporation Founder

Schwab said, in some ways, children are lucky now that more teachers and parents are aware of dyslexia, and learning that diagnosis earlier in life is helpful.

"If your kid has it -- one in seven do -- you need to work with them because their self-esteem can really be destroyed if they don't get that support," Schwab said. "So, please, please help those kids."