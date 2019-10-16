Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Business Leaders

Charles Schwab: Why helping children overcome dyslexia is so important

By FOXBusiness
close
'I found out about my case when I was actually almost 40,' Charles Schwab told FOX Business.video

Schwab talks about his dyslexia

'I found out about my case when I was actually almost 40,' Charles Schwab told FOX Business.

Charles Schwab is known for a lot of successful business dealings, but something people might not know about him is that he has dyslexia.

Continue Reading Below

"As it turns out, one in seven children have some aspect of dyslexia," Charles Schwab told FOX Business.

He didn't get his diagnosis until he was well into adulthood, though.

"As a consequence, my son had ... a big touch of it, and so we had the same similar problems in school," Schwab said.

"I was a very slow reader; I still am a slow reader."

- Charles Schwab, Charles Schwab Corporation Founder

Schwab said, in some ways, children are lucky now that more teachers and parents are aware of dyslexia, and learning that diagnosis earlier in life is helpful.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"If your kid has it -- one in seven do -- you need to work with them because their self-esteem can really be destroyed if they don't get that support," Schwab said. "So, please, please help those kids."