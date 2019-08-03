CBS, Viacom pick CEO if merger deal reached

Continue Reading Below

CBS and Viacom have reached a working agreement on who would lead the company if they merge, FOX Business's Charlie Gasparino reported.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg CBS CBS CORP. 50.40 -0.22 -0.43% VIA VIACOM INC. 34.59 +0.22 +0.64%

Viacom CEO Bob Bakish will be chief executive of the combined company with acting CBS chief executive Joe Ianniello second in command, overseeing the CBS brand. It is not clear if Ianniello would remain beyond the transition.

SUN VALLEY, ID - JULY 14: Bob Bakish, president and chief executive officer of Viacom (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Ianniello stepped in when longtime CEO Les Moonves was forced to step down in September amid sexual misconduct allegations. Moonves has denied the allegations.

Advertisement

Moonves had opposed a merger, which put him at odds with vice chairman Shari Redstone, whose family’s holding company controls Viacom and CBS. Redstone believes a merger would better position the companies to compete with rivals.

Bakish is said to have a good working relationship with Redstone. The 55-year-old replaced interim CEO Tom Dooley in October 2916.

Viacom's key brands are Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., MTV and film studio Paramount.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

CBS has not formally submitted an offer and merger talks are ongoing. A deal could be announced by the end of the week.