Carlos Ghosn

Carlos Ghosn's accused escape plotters denied extradition appeal

Defense team is 'currently exploring the Taylors’ legal options'

Ex-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn 'shocked' Michael Taylor could be extradited

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn on what could happen if Michael Taylor, a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran who is accused of smuggling the former Nissan executive out of Japan, is extradited.

BOSTON - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday declined to further delay the extradition to Japan of two men charged with helping former Nissan  Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee the country.

The order by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston clears the way for U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to be handed over to Japan, after the U.S. State Department approved their extradition.

Their lawyers had said that absent a stay of a prior ruling that they were seeking to appeal that allowed for their extradition, the U.S. government could turn over the Taylors to Japan as early as Friday.

Paul Kelly, a lawyer for the Taylors, said their defense team is "currently exploring the Taylors’ legal options." The U.S. Justice Department did not immediately comment.

The Taylors were arrested in May at Japan's request.

FILE—This Dec. 30, 2019 image from security camera video shows Michael L. Taylor, center, and George-Antoine Zayek at passport control at Istanbul Airport in Turkey. A federal judge has ruled that Taylor and his son, accused of smuggling former Nissa

Prosecutors say the Taylors helped Ghosn flee Japan on Dec. 29, 2019, hidden in a box and on a private jet before reaching his childhood home, Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Ghosn was awaiting trial on charges that he engaged in financial wrongdoing, including by understating his compensation in Nissan's financial statements. Ghosn has denied wrongdoing.

Prosecutors said the elder Taylor, a private security specialist, and his son received $1.3 million for their services.