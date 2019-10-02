Is there actually a work-life balance? Blackstone CEO agrees it's 'tough to do'

It's the elusive benefit everyone wants from a job: A work-life balance.

But is it even possible in this digital day and age?

If you ask Stephen Schwarzman, chairman, CEO and co-founder of the largest alternative investment firm in the world, Blackstone, he admits that it's a goal that is hard to achieve, but there are ways to try.

"Well, work-life balance is good for articles, but it's tough to do," Schwarzman told FOX Business.

He knows some ways people can try to maximize their time outside of the office, like volunteering and making sure you take all your vacation time.

"But It's getting harder and harder with the internet," Schwarzman said. "This stuff follows you every place."

He admits it's a lot more difficult to turn off your work-life during your personal time than it was when he was starting out.

Schwarzman recently wrote a book called "What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence" which covers this subject matter as well as many others.