Bill Gates says AI poses threat to a popular search engine

Microsoft co-founder said AI could lead to a 'pretty dramatic potential reshuffling'

Billionaire Bill Gates said on Sunday that the artificial intelligence industry will likely come to threaten Google. 

The Microsoft co-founder said in an interview on the "In Good Company" podcast that the search engine's profits "will be down." 

"Their share of it may be down because Microsoft has been able to move fairly fast on that one," he said of the Alphabet-owned search giant. 

Gates said that eventually, tech giants will create a personal agent for all communications and advice, which would replace going directly to Amazon, Siri or Outlook. 

Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, addresses guests during the Oslo Energy Forum in Norway on Feb. 14, 2023. (Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"So, the fact that Google owns search, Amazon owns shopping, Microsoft owns productivity, Apple owns sort of everything on an Apple device," Gates said. "Once you get this personal agent, it kind of collapses those separate markets into a, ‘Hey, I only want one personal agent, and of course, it can help me shop and plan and write documents and work across my devices in this rich way.'"

Gates said a decade from now the businesses will not be thought of as separate because the AI will know its user so well. 

A Google sign is shown on the campus in Mountain View, California, on Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu / AP Newsroom)

"It's a pretty dramatic potential reshuffling of how tech markets look," he said. 

AI technologies will be the biggest thing in a decade, Gates said, noting that recent "acceleration" surprised him. Gates is impressed by its ability to read and write, though noting more work needs to be done to make tools like ChatGPT more accurate and customized. 

Bill Gates said tech giants will create a personal agent for all communications and advice, which would replace going directly to Amazon, Siri or Outlook. (Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Overall, he believes the benefits of AI technologies will be net positive, but said it was great that people were debating issues around it.