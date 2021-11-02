Biden to announce coalition of key companies to combat climate change

President Biden, who is attending the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, is expected to announce Tuesday the first mover’s coalition, which is comprised of 25 influential companies committed to clean energy and innovation to tackle climate change.

The initiative was described as a platform intended to help spur clean energy innovation by employing major companies with big spending power.

Biden is expected to frame the climate change problem as solvable and tied to economic opportunities. One of the founding members of the coalition is Apple. The White House said over 30 companies have signed letters of intent to procure renewable energy to offset electricity demand.

Biden is also expected to announce plans to conserve global forests, which the White House said is the first-of-its-kind all government plan. The initiative will span a decade and take aim at preserving critical carbon sinks, like coastal ecosystems.

Biden acknowledged at the UN summit on Monday that the U.S. and other energy-gulping developed nations bear much of the responsibility for climate change, and said actions taken this decade to contain global warming will be decisive in preventing future generations from suffering.

"None of us can escape the worst that is yet to come if we fail to seize this moment," Biden declared.

