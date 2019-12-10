Away CEO Korey resigns after abusive practice allegations

The online luggage retailer Away has made a change at the top following the resignation of co-founder Steph Korey.

The move follows an investigation that cited 14 former employees who described a "cutthroat culture" at the company, according to Business Insider.

Korey reportedly demanded workers work almost constantly and pressured them against taking time off.

On Monday, Lululemon executive Stuart Haselden was hired as the company's new CEO.

Korey will assume the role of executive chairman.

Last week, Korey apologized for her behavior while leading Away after the publication of The Verge's investigation.

"I can imagine how people felt reading those messages from the past, because I was appalled to read them myself. I am sincerely sorry for what I said and how I said it," Korey said in a statement emailed to Business Insider. "It was wrong, plain and simple."