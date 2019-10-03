Apple's Tim Cook goes to bat for 'Dreamer' immigrants at Supreme Court

Apple's CEO Tim Cook and senior VP Deirdre O'Brien sent a brief to the Supreme Court in support for the contribution that immigrants and specifically Dreamers have made in America and specifically Apple.

The brief is a passionate defense of the Dreamers. They are immigrants protected from deportation by an order established during the Obama administration, which the Trump administration wants to end.

Cook mentioned that Apple employees 443 Dreamers who come from more than 25 different countries on four continents.

He said "We did it because Dreamers embody Apple’s innovation strategy."

Cook says Dreamers are owed the support and America need to hold up its end of the bargain.

Cook and Apple's concern is having these employees ripped away from the company.

"It is not just a legal requirement. It is the moral thing to do," said Cook. "Who are we as a country if we renege? What does it say about us as a people to turn our backs on the Dreamers now?"

The company said Apple didn't become successful by being conventional and that it would not have happened without a diverse workforce.