Ambani, Ballmer lead world's richest sports team owners: Forbes

The world’s richest sports team owner does not own a franchise in any U.S.-based major sports league, according to Forbes’ latest annual rankings.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, who outpaced all other team owners with a net worth of $50 billion, owns the Mumbai Indians cricket team of the Indian Premier League. The head of energy giant Reliance Industries, Ambani is the richest person in India and the 13th richest person in the world.

Steve Ballmer, owner of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers, ranks second on the list with a net worth of $41.2 billion. Ballmer, 62, served as Microsoft’s CEO from 2000 to 2014 and still holds a significant stake in the tech leader, which is regularly among the four most valuable publicly traded U.S. companies.

Red Bull energy drink founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who owns the New York Red Bulls soccer club and Red Bull Racing, ranks third on the list with a net worth of $18.9 billion, followed by San Jose Sharks owner Hasso Plattner ($13.5 billion) and Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich ($12.4 billion).

Hedge fund magnate David Tepper, who purchased the Carolina Panthers in 2018, ranks as the NFL’s richest team owner. He has a personal fortune of $11.6 billion and placed sixth on the overall list.

FOX Business breaks down the top 10 richest sports team owners below, courtesy of Forbes.

1. Mukesh Ambani, net worth: $50 billion (Mumbai Indians)

2. Steve Ballmer, net worth: $41.2 billion (Los Angeles Clippers)

3. Dietrich Mateschitz, net worth: $18.9 billion (New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Racing)

4. Hasso Plattner, net worth: $13.5 billion (San Jose Sharks)

5. Roman Abramovich, net worth: $12.4 billion (Chelsea FC)