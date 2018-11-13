Amazon picks NYC and Northern Virginia as added headquarters

Amazon has made its choices.

New York City and Northern Virginia will be the homes for the ecommerce giant’s second and third headquarters, according to Dow Jones Newswires.

The announcement is expected as soon as Tuesday

The announcement will end a yearlong contest that started with 238 candidates and ended with a surprise split of what is referred to as HQ2. The second headquarters is expected to be split evenly between Long Island City, which is in the New York City borough of Queens, and Arlington County's Crystal City neighborhoods.

Both are located directly across from the major city centers. The decision effectively gives Amazon a major presence in three coastal cities. Amazon declined to comment. Government officials in both New York and Northern Virginia were expecting to hold events for announcements on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter. The Wall Street Journal reported about a week ago that Amazon was in late-stage negotiations with several locations including New York, Crystal City as well as Dallas.

Aside from its HQ2 decision, Amazon may also announce that other cities have won big projects, but it wasn't clear what form they might take or where they would go. The search began across North America in September 2017, with the aim of creating a second, equal headquarters to its home base in Seattle.

It had said the new location would house roughly 50,000 jobs and represent billions in investments. Amazon narrowed the contest to 20 finalist cities in January.

Then came the big surprise a week ago when the Journal reported that Amazon planned to split its second headquarters evenly between two locations rather than picking one city.

The qualifications for the selection of its new headquarters sites, including access to mass transit, proximity to an airport with direct flights to and from Seattle and -- perhaps most important -- a pool of available tech talent nearby.