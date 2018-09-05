Amazon chief Jeff Bezos donates millions to help veterans get elected to Congress

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made the largest political donation so far this election cycle to a political action committee (PAC) that wants to help veterans get elected to Congress.

Bezos and his wife donated $10 million to the nonpartisan group, With Honor Fund, which hopes to reverse “the trend of veteran decline in Congress,” as first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

With Honor Fund is a “cross-partisan” organization working to alleviate the “significant obstacles” faced by the more than 200 veterans running for Congress in 2018, according to its website.

The PAC is backing 19 Democrats and 14 Republicans running for the House of Representatives this cycle. Members are expected to abide by a pledge to put principles before politics, by demonstrating integrity, civility and courage.

Other notable donors to the PAC include L Brands CEO Leslie Wexner and his wife Abigail, according to the Journal. Board members include former U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates and former Secretary of State George Schultz.

This isn’t the first time Bezos has made political donations. In the past he has given to causes including a Washington state campaign defending gay marriage, and he has also contributed to the campaigns of politicians from both sides of the aisle.

Bezos has been deemed the world’s richest man, according to Forbes, with an estimated net worth exceeding $150 billion.