Alexandra Dorda-Marcu, founder of Kasama Rum, details what it is to be a woman in the spirits category

Rum has a rich history that steals a commanding portion of the alcohol beverage industry.

The dark and stormy past of rum dates back to the 15th century B.C., when sugarcane was discovered. Christopher Columbus is alleged to have brought rum to the Americas. At the time, the sugarcane was named "Kill Devil" for the unexpected feeling it gave to those who consumed it when fermented.

While rum is often associated and accessorized with pirates, like the one on Captain Morgan’s logo, chilling sea creatures like the twisted octopus draped across Kraken Rum, or the ever-evolving bat logo on Bacardi bottles, newer rum brands are taking a unique approach to the distilled spirit.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY: THESE ENTREPRENEURS BELIEVE NO WOMAN IS EVER ‘PAST THEIR PRIME’

One brand, Kasama Rum, founded in 2021 by Alexandra Dorda-Marcu, is making waves in the rum category with heritage-inspired bottles nodding to her Philippine roots.

"When I started it, a few people told me nobody wants a rum that looks like that, nobody wants a rum that maybe has a pink sticker on the front," she told FOX Business. "But I think the pirate rum market is very well-covered."

While Jack Sparrow’s right hand is attached to a bottle of rum, and the spirit does have a history with pirate undertones, the fresh approach to the beverage category is imminent.

Founder of Kasama Rum on taking the unconventional route

"I’ve always loved flowers and plants, and I’ve always loved my Philippine culture," Dorda-Marcu said. "To me, making a brand out of that was something that felt so natural."

Rum production in the Philippines started in the 1800s. Philippine rum blends are often regarded as smooth and well-rounded. Tanduay Distillers, the leading Filipino rum brand, is headquartered in Manila – the capital of the Philippines.

As a Filipino herself, it was important for Dorda-Marcu to draw from her roots. Kasama Rum bottles feature native plants and flowers, and though there were attempts to dissuade her from tying florals into her branding, it certainly sets the bottles apart on shelves.

Image 1 of 2

"I quite literally grew up in this industry visiting my family's vodka distillery from a very young age," Dorda-Marcu said. Her father, Tad Dorda, is the founder of Belvedere and Chopin Vodka. Dorda-Marcu's childhood surrounded by the food and beverage scene helped position her autonomous spirit.

"While there are a lot of challenges with being a woman in this industry, it also means that there's a lot of opportunity because there are so few female-founded spirits," she said.

She added, "There are so few women in high positions within this industry that it means that there are lots of gaps that are waiting to be filled, since half the people who drink alcohol are women."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

​​In 2023, vodka was the most popular spirit, followed in line by whiskey, tequila, rum, then gin, according to NielsonIQ. In 2022, 23.3 million nine-liter cases of rum were consumed in the U.S. which was a 3% decrease from the year prior, according to Statista.

However, as of 2023, there is a growing demand for the spirit in all types, including gold, white, dark and spiced rum. By 2033, rum sales are anticipated to increase by over $17.5 million, according to Persistence Market Research. This figure indicates that consumers are expected to spend over $35 million on rum less than a decade from now.

Certainly, now is an ideal time to break into the rum market.

"Lean into whatever makes you, you and whatever really lights you up," Dorda-Marcu said. "And start investing in your idea. I think a lot of businesses die before they ever get started because people never actually give it a go."