CDC Director Brenda Fitzgerald resigns

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2014 file photo, Brenda Fitzgerald, Georgia Department of Public Health commissioner, left, and Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal respond to questions in Atlanta. U.S. officials announced that Fitzgerald, the director of the nations top public health agency has resigned because of financial conflicts of interest. On Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services officials said Fitzgeralds complex financial interests had caused conflicts of interest that made it difficult to do her job. Alex Azar, who was sworn in as head of the department Monday, accepted her resignation. (AP Photo/David Tulis, File)

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, had resigned.

Fitzgerald owns certain complex financial interests that have imposed a broad recusal limiting her ability to complete all of her duties as the CDC director, the HHS said in a statement on Wednesday.

Due to the nature of these financial interests, the HHS said, Fitzgerald could not divest them in a definitive time period.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

