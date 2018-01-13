Ballistic missile warning sent in error by Hawaii authorities

An emergency alert sent on Saturday to Hawaii's residents warning of an imminent ballistic missile attack was transmitted mistakenly by state authorities due to human error, Hawaii's governor and emergency management chief said.

Continue Reading Below

State officials and the U.S. military's Pacific Command confirmed that there was no actual threat to the state.

Governor David Ige, a Democrat, said in comments aired on CNN, "I was awakened by the alert like everyone else here in the state of Hawaii. It was unfortunate and regrettable. We will be looking at how we can improve the procedures so it doesn't happen again."

The alert, sent to mobile phones and aired on television and radio, was issued amid high international tensions over North Korea's development of ballistic nuclear weapons.

Ige, who apologized for the incident, said the alert was sent out by mistake during a shift change at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. He said such shift changes occur three times a day every day of the year.

Vern Miyagi, the agency's administrator, said in comments also aired on CNN, "It was an inadvertent mistake. The change of shift is about three people. That should have been caught. ... It should not have happened."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission announced it was initiating a full investigation. The FCC has jurisdiction over the emergency alert system. Earlier this week, FCC chairman Ajit Pai said the agency would vote at its January meeting to enhance the effectiveness of wireless emergency alerts, which have been in place since 2012.

CHECK LIST

Miyagi said there was a "check list" that should have been followed. He said, "I think we have the process in place. It's an matter of executing the process. I think it's human error."

"This will not happen again," he added.

Media reports said it took 38 minutes for the initial alert to be corrected.

After the alert was sent, the Emergency Management Agency later said on Twitter: "NO missile threat to Hawaii."

A spokeswoman for U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said the congresswoman checked with the state agency that issued the alert and was told it was sent in error.

Gabbard then tweeted, "HAWAII - THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE."

Gabbard also tweeted the mistaken alert, which stated: "EMERGENCY ALERT BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL."

North Korean President Kim Jong-un has threatened to unleash his country's growing missile weapon capability against the U.S. territory of Guam or U.S. states, prompting President Donald Trump to threaten tough actions against Pyongyang, including "fire and fury."

Trump was wrapping up a round of golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida when the incident was unfolding. White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said Trump was briefed and that it "was purely a state exercise."

Hawaii State Representative Matt LoPresti, described his family's reaction upon receiving the alert, adding that "someone should lose their job if this was an error."

"We took shelter immediately ... in the bathtub with my children, saying our prayers," LoPresti told CNN.

"I was wondering why we couldn't hear the emergency sirens. I didn't understand that. And that was my first clue that maybe something was wrong, whether a hack or an error. But we took it as seriously as a heart attack," LoPresti added.

Hawaii, a chain of islands in the Pacific Ocean, has a population of about 1.4 million people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and is home to Pacific Command, the Navy's Pacific Fleet and other elements of the American military.

In November, Hawaii said it would resume monthly statewide testing of Cold War-era nuclear attack warning sirens for the first time in at least a quarter of a century, in preparation for a possible missile strike from North Korea, state officials said at the time.

U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono, a Democrat from Hawaii, said on Twitter, "At a time of heightened tensions, we need to make sure all information released to the community is accurate. We need to get to the bottom of what happened and make sure it never happens again."

The U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, was the target of the surprise attack by Japan on Dec. 7, 1941, that drew the United States into World War Two. (Reporting by Phil Stewart, Richard Cowan Steve Holland, David Shepardson and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Bill Trott)