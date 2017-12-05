On Our Radar

Rep. Conyers will retire after harassment allegations

Rep. Diane Black (R-Tenn.) said Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) needs to resign following reports of sexual misconduct, and added that if the allegations against GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore are true, he should also step down. video

Rep. Diane Black (R-Tenn.) said Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) needs to resign following reports of sexual misconduct, and added that if the allegations against GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore are true, he should also step down.

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative John Conyers said he was retiring on Tuesday and that he would endorse his son to replace him after several women accused him of sexual misconduct.

"I am retiring today," Conyers, the longest serving U.S. congressman, said in an interview with a Detroit radio station, although he continued to deny the accusations against him.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

