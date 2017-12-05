Rep. Conyers will retire after harassment allegations

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative John Conyers said he was retiring on Tuesday and that he would endorse his son to replace him after several women accused him of sexual misconduct.

"I am retiring today," Conyers, the longest serving U.S. congressman, said in an interview with a Detroit radio station, although he continued to deny the accusations against him.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu)