On Our Radar

Top Democrats in Congress accept Trump offer to meet on year-end priorities

Politics Reuters

Reason Magazine features editor Peter Suderman on the budget deadline and the GOP tax plans. video

Will the GOP tax plans impact the budget?

Reason Magazine features editor Peter Suderman on the budget deadline and the GOP tax plans.

Democratic leaders in Congress said on Monday they had accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump to meet with him and Republican leaders to discuss year-end legislative priorities, including efforts to fund the government and avoid a shutdown.

Continue Reading Below

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who canceled a previous meeting with Trump after he issued a disparaging note on Twitter, said in a statement they hoped the president would remain open-minded about reaching a deal with Democrats.

More on this...

"We need to reach a budget agreement that equally boosts funds for our military and key priorities here at home," they said, listing a series of political priorities. "There is a bipartisan path forward on all of these items."

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments