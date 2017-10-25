US House will not tackle healthcare this year, Ryan says: Reuters

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress will not attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare again this year but should try again in 2018.

"I think that is something we should do next year," Ryan said in an interview with Reuters.

The House passed its version of Republican healthcare legislation but the Senate failed in July and September to approve its own legislation despite seven years of Republican promises to dismantle Democratic former President Barack Obama's signature legislative achievement. Getting rid of Obamacare was a top campaign promise last year by President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by David Morgan, Doina Chiacu and Makini Brice; Writing Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Will Dunham)