McConnell says he and Trump have 'same agenda'

1:55 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he and President Donald Trump "have the same agenda" as they wrap up their meeting in the Oval Office.

McConnell is pushing back against the notion that he and Trump are at odds. McConnell says, "we've been friends and acquaintances for a long time" and adds that they talk frequently on weekends.

The Kentucky senator says he and the president are working on the budget, a tax overhaul and a funding bill to address the recent spate of hurricanes.

McConnell says, "we're together totally on this agenda to move America forward."

President Donald Trump says he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are "closer than ever before."

Trump appeared with McConnell Monday at an impromptu press conference at the White House.

Trump says McConnell has been a "friend of mine for a long time" and that they are "fighting for the same thing."

The president says that Republicans are "close" on health care legislation and said they are working together on a tax overhaul.

Trump and McConnell came to the Rose Garden to talk to reporters after they had lunch together at the White House.