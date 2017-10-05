On Our Radar

Trump denies Tillerson threatened to resign: Twitter

FILE PHOTO - ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson speaks during the IHS CERAWeek 2015 energy conference in Houston, Texas April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTX2UQYE

U.S. President Donald Trump denied on Thursday that his secretary of state had threatened to resign after a news report that Rex Tillerson had to be repeatedly persuaded not to leave the administration and had called the president a "moron."

"Rex Tillerson never threatened to resign," Trump said in his most direct refutation of the resignation report. "This is Fake News put out by @NBCNews. Low news and reporting standards. No verification from me."

