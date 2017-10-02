On Our Radar

White House says premature to discuss gun control after Las Vegas shooting

Politics Reuters

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Sanders was asked about the firing of FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other topics. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The White House said on Monday it was premature to discuss policies on gun control less than a day after a gunman killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 500 at a Las Vegas country music festival.

Continue Reading Below

"Today is a day for consoling the survivors and mourning those we lost," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters at a news briefing. "It would be premature for us to discuss policy when we don't fully know all the facts or what took place last night." 

More from FOXBusiness.com...

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments