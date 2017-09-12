Trump to visit Florida on Thursday in wake of hurricane

he White House announced on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump would travel to Florida later this week as the administration continues to monitor the damage from Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

"The president and the entire administration continue to monitor the situation in Puerto Rico, the United States Virgin Islands, Florida, Texas and all areas affected by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in making the announcement.

(Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)