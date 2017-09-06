House Speaker Ryan blasts Democrats' proposal for 3-month debt limit increase

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday blasted a proposal from the top two Democrats in Congress for a three-month increase in the nation's debt limit.

Continue Reading Below

"I think that's a ridiculous idea," Ryan told reporters when asked about the proposal floated earlier on Wednesday by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.

"We've got all this devastation in Texas. We've got another unprecedented hurricane about to hit Florida. And they want to play politics with the debt ceiling?" he said.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu)