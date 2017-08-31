VP Pence speaks after surveying Harvey damage

Watch | Dismiss

On Our Radar

Trump admin. selects four construction firms to build border wall prototypes

Politics Reuters

A truck drives near the Mexico-US border fence, on the Mexican side, separating the towns of Anapra, Mexico and Sunland Park, New Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump will direct the Homeland Security Department to start building a wall at the Mexican border. (AP Photo/Christian Torres)

A truck drives near the Mexico-US border fence, on the Mexican side, separating the towns of Anapra, Mexico and Sunland Park, New Mexico, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump will direct the Homeland Security Department to start ... building a wall at the Mexican border. (AP Photo/Christian Torres) (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Expand

The Trump administration has selected four construction companies to build concrete prototypes for a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

The four companies are Caddell Construction Co of Montgomery, Alabama; Fisher Sand & Gravel Co of Tempe, Arizona; Texas Sterling Construction Co of Houston; and W.G. Yates & Sons Construction Company of Philadelphia, Mississippi, the agency said.

The four contracts range in price from about $400,000 to about $500,000, CBP said. The prototypes will be 30 feet(9 meters) tall and about 30 feet wide and will be tested in San Diego, it said.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments