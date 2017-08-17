Top Trump economic adviser Cohn not leaving: White House official

White House Economic Adviser Gary Cohn is remaining in his post, a White House official told Reuters on Thursday after earlier rumors of his departure rattled Wall Street and hit U.S. stocks and the dollar.
“Gary intends to remain in his position as NEC (National Economic Council) director at the White House. Nothing’s changed,” a White House official said.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writig by Susan Heavey)
