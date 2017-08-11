Trump: military solutions 'locked and loaded' against North Korea threat

U.S. President Donald Trump issued another warning to North Korea on Friday with a reference to American weapons as being "locked and loaded."

"Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!" Trump wrote on Twitter, a day after his defense secretary said the United States was ready to counter any threat from Pyongyang. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)