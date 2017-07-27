Watch Live: Secretary Mnuchin testifies on state of international financial institutions

U.S. House panel approves legislation to speed deployment of self-driving cars

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 file photo, an Uber car in driverless mode waits in traffic during a test drive in San Francisco. Uber's self-driving cars will return to California's streets. But the company doesn't plan to pick up passengers for now. The California Department of Motor Vehicles said Wednesday, March 8, 2017, it has granted Uber permission to run two Volvo SUVs on public roads. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

An influential U.S. House Committee on Thursday approved a revised bipartisan bill on a 54-0 vote that would speed the deployment of self-driving cars without human controls and bar states from blocking autonomous vehicles.

The bill would allow automakers to obtain exemptions to deploy up to 25,000 vehicles without meeting existing auto safety standards in the first year, a cap that would rise to 100,000 vehicles annually over three years.

Automakers and technology companies believe the odds are good Congress approves legislation before the end of the year. 

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

