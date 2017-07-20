U.S. Attorney Sessions brushes off Trump criticism

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday brushed off sharp criticism from President Donald Trump, saying he loved his job and planned to continue serving.

"We love this job, we love this department, and I plan to continue to do so as long as that is appropriate," Sessions said at a news conference announcing a cyber crime bust. He was flanked by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who were both also targeted by the president in an interview with the New York Times.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)