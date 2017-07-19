On Our Radar

Enhanced security in effect on international flights to US

By Jill Colvin Transportation Associated Press

Travelers make their way up the arrival ramp at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at the Los Angeles International Airport Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. After months of wrangling, tighter restrictions on travel to the U.S. from six mostly Muslim nations take effect Thursday evening after the Supreme Court gave its go-ahead for a limited version of President Donald Trump's plans for a ban. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Travelers make their way up the arrival ramp at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at the Los Angeles International Airport Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. After months of wrangling, tighter restrictions on travel to the U.S. from six ... mostly Muslim nations take effect Thursday evening after the Supreme Court gave its go-ahead for a limited version of President Donald Trump's plans for a ban. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (AP)

Expand

Travelers flying to the U.S. from nearly 300 international airports, including those in Mexico and Canada, are now subject to stepped-up security measures that include stricter screening for electronic devices larger than cell phones.

Continue Reading Below

The new measures may include asking passengers to present larger electronic devices for inspection and prove they can be powered on.

Airlines and aviation authorities are warning passengers to expect longer security screenings as the new measures kick in.

Mexcio's aviation authority says passengers on flights bound for the U.S. should arrive at the airport three hours early.

The new rules announced last month apply to roughly 180 foreign and U.S.-based airlines flying from 280 airports in 105 countries. The Department of Homeland Security says more than 2,000 international flights land in the United States daily.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments