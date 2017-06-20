Democrats link U.S. debt limit vote to Republican tax cut moves

Democrats in the U.S. Congress warned on Tuesday that Republican moves to grant new tax breaks to the wealthy could jeopardize Democratic support for an increase in the government's borrowing authority later this year.

"If they're (Republicans) going to put on the table a massive tax cut for the very wealthy that increases the deficit by trillions (of dollars), it's harder to get Democrats to increase the debt ceiling," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters.

A healthcare reform bill passed by the House of Representatives contains a tax cut for the wealthy, and a major tax reform initiative by Republicans this year could contain additional reductions.

