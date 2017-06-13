On Our Radar

Trump says health care reform push may need additional money

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a lunch meeting with members of Congress at the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria - RTS16WPP

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the Republican push to repeal Obamacare may require additional money for healthcare, but he did not specify how much more funding would be needed or how it might be used.

Trump told Republican Senators joining him for lunch at the White House that their planned healthcare reform bill would need to be "generous" and "kind."

"That may be adding additional money into it," Trump said, without offering further details. 

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)

