House speaker Ryan says confident tax reform will pass in 2017

Politics Reuters

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) discusses efforts to achieve tax reform by the end of 2017. video

Paul Ryan: Confident we'll have tax reform by end of calendar year

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) discusses efforts to achieve tax reform by the end of 2017.

Republicans will be able to push through tax reform by the end of this year even as they continue to debate whether or not a final plan will include a border adjustment tax, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said an interview with Axios news outlet on Wednesday.

Asked if he could envision a scenario where tax reform passes the House of Representative without including a border adjustment tax, Ryan said yes but added that internal negotiations are still ongoing. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)

