U.S. Security Adviser Says Trump Did Not Cause Lapse in National Security

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. President Donald Trump claimed the authority to share "facts pertaining to terrorism" and airline safety with Russia, saying in ... a pair of tweets he has "an absolute right" as president to do so. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

National security adviser H.R. McMaster said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump did not have an inappropriate conversation or one that caused a lapse in national security when he met with senior Russian officials last week at the White House.

"I stand by my statement that I made yesterday," McMaster told a White House briefing. "What I'm saying is really the premise of that (Washington Post) article was false, that in any way the president had a conversation that was inappropriate or resulted in any kind of lapse in national security."

