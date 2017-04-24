UC Berkeley Sued Over Ann Coulter's Planned Visit

Two groups that invited conservative commentator Ann Coulter to speak at the University of California at Berkeley sued school officials on Monday, saying the school's decision to postpone her appearance violated their free speech rights.

Coulter had been scheduled to speak on April 27, but her appearance was canceled on concern it might spark violent protests. The university rescheduled her appearance to May 2.

The Young America's Foundation and the Berkeley College Republicans said their constitutional rights were violated by the university's "vague" policy to restrict speech by "high-profile" speakers with conservative viewpoints.

