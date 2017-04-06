On Our Radar

China court orders Samsung to pay $11.6 million to Huawei over patent case: local media

  • FILE PHOTO: A man walks out of Samsung Electronics' headquarters in Seoul January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

  • FILE PHOTO: People walk past a sign board of Huawei at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2016 in Shanghai, China May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

HONG KONG –  A Chinese court has ordered Samsung Electronics's <005930.KS> Chinese subsidiaries to pay 80 million yuan ($11.60 million) to Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] over patent infringement, said a local government-run media outlet.

Three units of Samsung Electronics, including Samsung China Investment Limited, have been ordered by the Quanzhou Intermediary Court to pay the sum for infringing a patent held by Huawei Device Co. Limited, the handset unit of China's Huawei, the Quanzhou Evening News, a government-run newspaper, said on its website on Thursday.

When contacted, Samsung said it will respond after reviewing the court's ruling. Huawei could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Additional reporting by Se Young Lee in SEOUL; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)